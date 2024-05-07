Skip to Content
The Latest | New witnesses set to take the stand as Trump hush money trial enters its 13th day

NEW YORK (AP) — Witness testimony in Donald Trump’s hush money trial is set to move forward again and all eyes are on who will be called next. Monday’s testimony saw two witnesses tied to the Trump Organization elaborate on a key part of the charges in the case: Michael Cohen’s reimbursement for hush money payments. Trump was also fined for again violating his gag order. Prosecutors say Trump and his associates schemed to influence the 2016 presidential election by buying and burying negative stories about Trump. He has pleaded not guilty. Tuesday’s witness testimony is set to dig further into the events and people involved.

