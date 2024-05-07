Tornadoes keep tearing through US, including a rural Oklahoma town struck twice in a span of weeks

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Powerful storms have erupted in the central United States, bringing tornadoes to rural Oklahoma and large hail in parts of Kansas. At least one death has been reported in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, which had been hit by a tornado five weeks ago on April 1. Authorities say at least 30 to 40 homes in the Barnsdall area were damaged Monday night and a nursing home says it evacuated residents because a gas leak couldn’t be turned off due to storm damage. In Kansas, some areas were pelted by apple-sized hail. The severe weather continued Tuesday and follows heavy rainfall in Houston, where floodwaters began to recede Monday.

By ALEXA ST. JOHN, SEAN MURPHY and JIM SALTER Associated Press

