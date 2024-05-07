Skip to Content
Two people injured after a shooting in Indio

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in an Indio neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at around 5:50 PM on the 82400 block of Requa Avenue.

Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Dept. confirmed that the two victims, both adults, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to the hospital by a person, not an ambulance.

Police were unable to provide details on what might've led up to the shooting. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Indio Police Dept. at (760) 391-4051. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.

