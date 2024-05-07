Vegetation fire burns 36 acres in Cabazon

A vegetation fire in Cabazon burned approximately 36 acres Tuesday afternoon, CAL FIRE told News Channel 3.

The fire was initially reported just before 2:00 PM in the area of Apache Trail and Bonita Drive.

A CAL FIRE spokesperson said the call started at a one-acre fire burning at a moderate rate of speed. The fire picked up as the wind picked up.

By 2:40 PM, the fire grew to about 15-20 acres.

As of 4:15 PM, CAL FIRE officials told News Channel 3 at the scene that the fire is at 36 acres based on more accurate mapping.

No evacuations or warnings are currently in place.

Crews appear to have gotten a pretty good handle on the blaze. All aircraft has been released from the incident, CAL FIRE confirmed.

"We're firmly working on getting containment on the fire," said CAL FIRE PIO John Clingingsmith.

140 firefighters were called out to respond.

