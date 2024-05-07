Vegetation fire burns 40 acres in Cabazon near the windmills

Firefighters are working to full contain a 40-acre vegetation fire in the Cabazon area.

The fire was initially reported at around 6:27 PM near Almond Street and Esperanza Avenue.

CAL FIRE confirmed that approximately 40 acres of vegetation are burning at a moderate rate of spread. The blaze is 5% contained. There are no evacuation warnings or orders currently in place.

Heavy smoke was visible in the area at around 6:45 PM.

CAL FIRE has an airtanker and a helicopter making drops on the flames.

This is in a different area than a vegetation fire that burned earlier Tuesday afternoon in Cabazon. The wind-driven fire burned 36 acres. As of 7:00 PM, firefighters continue to work to full contain this blaze.