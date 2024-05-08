3 Indian men charged with killing Sikh separatist leader in Canada appear in court

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — Three Indian men charged with killing Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year have appeared in court in the case that set off a diplomatic spat after Canada’s prime minister said there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement. Canadian authorities have said the investigation into whether the men had ties to India’s government was ongoing. Nijjar was a leader in what remains of a once-strong movement to create an independent Sikh homeland. India designated him a terrorist in 2020 and had been seeking his arrest. The three men agreed Tuesday to a trial in English. About 100 people gathered outside the courthouse waving flags and holding photos of Indian officials they accuse of involvement in his killing.

