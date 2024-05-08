A cargo plane make an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport after front landing gear fails

ISTANBUL (AP) — A cargo aircraft has made an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport after its front landing gear failed. A video on social media showed the Boeing 767 belonging to FedEx Express using the back landing gear and then dipping its nose with the front portion of the fuselage. State-run Anadolu Agency says the plane was on the last leg of its flight from Paris to Istanbul on Wednesday when the pilots realized the front landing gear failed to open. No one was injured and the crew safely evacuated the aircraft.

