A timeline of the collapse at FTX
By SALLEE ANN HARRISON
Digital Engagement Editor
FTX, once among the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, said this week that nearly all of its customers will receive the money back that they are owed, two years after its monumental collapse. FTX said in a court filing late Tuesday that it owes about $11.2 billion to its creditors. The exchange estimates that it has between $14.5 billion and $16.3 billion to distribute to them. Here is a timeline of what led up to this week’s announcement after an implosion at FTX kicked off what many had expected to become a “crypto winter.”