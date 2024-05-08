Biden administration will propose tougher asylum standards for some migrants at the border

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to propose a new rule Thursday aimed at speeding up the asylum claims process for some migrants. It could come before President Joe Biden enacts a bigger crackdown at the border later this year. The proposal, which will be released Thursday, is meant to impact migrants with criminal records or those who would otherwise be eventually deemed ineligible for asylum in the United States. That’s according to four people who spoke on condition of anonymity to talk about the plans. However, immigration advocates have previously raised questions about any changes to this part of the asylum process.

