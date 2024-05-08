China and EU-candidate Serbia sign an agreement to build a ‘shared future’

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — China and European Union candidate Serbia have signed an agreement to build a “shared future” between the two states, making the Balkan country the first in Europe to agree on such a document with Beijing. After meeting in Belgrade on Wednesday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Serbian President Vucic announced they would “deepen and elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Serbia,” and “build a new era of a community with a shared future between China and Serbia.” It was not immediately clear what a “shared future” meant, but it is unlikely to be met with approval from the EU.

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC and JOVANA GEC Associated Press

