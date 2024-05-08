Crash between truck and passenger van in China’s Ningxia region kills 9 people

BEIJING (AP) — A crash between a truck and a passenger van on a highway in northwestern China’s Ningxia region has killed nine people. State media said two others were injured in the crash early Thursday outside the city of Qingtongxia. They were in stable condition at a hospital. An official said the driver of the van was among the dead, while the truck driver was receiving emergency medical care. Local media footage showed the front of the passenger van was destroyed. Authorities said they were investigating the cause of the accident.

