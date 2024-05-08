Europe Day marks 1 month till EU elections. Rise of hard right, wilting of Green Deal are possible

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union marks its annual Europe Day on Thursday. But instead of the humdrum celebrations, all eyes are on the EU elections in a month’s time. They portend a steep rise of the extreme right and a possible move away from the bloc’s global trendsetting climate policies. EU elections hardly caused a ripple for decades. The June 6-9 elections are the most important in memory because they are being held at a time of continuous crisis on a continent facing war in Ukraine, climate emergencies, a shifting of geopolitical plates and fundamental questions on the reach and purpose of the EU itself.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.