Europeans want governments to focus more on curbing migration than climate change, a study says

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Europeans focus more on curbing immigration than on climate change and few of those interviewed across the globe consider climate to be among the top three priorities for their government. A study commissioned by the Alliance of Democracies Foundation, a Denmark-based think tank, says Germany was in the lead when it comes to people wanting their government to focus on reducing immigration. Nearly a quarter of Germans say fighting climate change was a priority. The study was based on almost 63,000 interviews in 53 countries.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.