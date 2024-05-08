Gunmen kill 7 barbers in Pakistan’s volatile Baluchistan province

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen have killed seven barbers in a home in a volatile province in southwestern Pakistan. Police and a government official say the killings occurred early Thursday in Baluchistan province. The barbers were from Punjab province and lived and worked together. Police are investigating who was behind the attack. Separatists often target people from Punjab in Baluchistan as part of a campaign to force them to leave the province, which for years has experienced a low-level insurgency by groups demanding independence from the central government. Islamic militants also have a presence in the province.

