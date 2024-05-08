Kosovo backs Ukraine even though Kyiv has not recognized its independence, foreign minister says
By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Kosovo’s foreign minister says her country is convinced that Russia must lose the war in Ukraine for conflict not to spread further in Europe. She also said in an interview with The Associated Press that her young nation’s support for Ukraine is unconditional even though Kyiv has not recognized Kosovo’s independence. Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, Kosovo’s foreign minister and deputy prime minister, said her small Baltic nation — which declared its independence from Serbia in 2008 — is constantly reminded of the aggressive intentions of Russia, Serbia’s key ally.