Kosovo backs Ukraine even though Kyiv has not recognized its independence, foreign minister says

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Kosovo’s foreign minister says her country is convinced that Russia must lose the war in Ukraine for conflict not to spread further in Europe. She also said in an interview with The Associated Press that her young nation’s support for Ukraine is unconditional even though Kyiv has not recognized Kosovo’s independence. Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, Kosovo’s foreign minister and deputy prime minister, said her small Baltic nation — which declared its independence from Serbia in 2008 — is constantly reminded of the aggressive intentions of Russia, Serbia’s key ally.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.