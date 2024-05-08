Lawyers’ coalition provides new messengers for Black voter engagement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting rights advocates have created a new initiative to increase Black voter turnout ahead of this fall’s general election. The Young Black Lawyers’ Organizing Coalition has recruited lawyers and law students from historically Black colleges and universities. They recently launched a four-state tour to engage with Black voters in Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas. Their goal is to restore faith in democracy by better understanding their experiences with voter registration and ballot-box access. The coalition’s law students will lead small focus groups in places like barber shops, churches, and union halls. It’s an unusual role for lawyers, but the coalition is counting on their civic expertise.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.