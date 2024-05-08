New York City’s watchdog agency launches probe after complaints about the NYPD’s social media use

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York City’s watchdog agency says it has launched a probe into allegations that the New York City Police Department has improperly used its official social media accounts to target public officials and private citizens. The city’s Department of Investigation confirmed the probe in a statement Wednesday. It was prompted by recent requests from City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the Legal Aid Society asking to look into the NYPD’s social media policies and practices. The Legal Aid Society accused the police department of using social media “unprofessionally and unethically” to discredit pro-Palestinian protesters at local colleges. The NYPD didn’t return requests for comment Wednesday.

