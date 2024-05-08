Rollover crash slows traffic on WB I-10 near Date Palm

Traffic is moving slowly following a crash on westbound Interstate 10 near the Date Palm exit.

Information remains limited, including whether anyone was seriously injured.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene saw a vehicle on its roof, as well as, first responders rushing over to a second vehicle with a stretcher.

Our cameras captured a high-speed pursuit passing through the westbound Interstate 10 passing through our I-10 cam near the Auto Mall. This was minutes before the crash.

There's no word on whether the two incidents were related.

We're working to gather more information. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.