Russia launches a ‘massive’ missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s energy facilities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says Russia has launched a massive nighttime attack on energy facilities across Ukraine, targeting seven regions with more than 50 missiles and drones. Officials say the bombardment blasted targets in areas including Kyiv and parts of the south and west, damaging homes and the country’s rail network. Three people, including an 8-year-old girl, were injured. Russia has repeatedly pounded Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during the war that is stretching into its third year and has claimed thousands of lives. By taking out power, the Kremlin’s forces aim to rob Ukrainian manufacturing of its energy supply, especially military plants, and crush public morale.

