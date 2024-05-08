Russia launches wide attack on Ukrainian energy facilties

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says Russia has launched aerial attacks on energy facilities throughout Ukraine, targeting seven regions with more than 50 missiles as well as drones. Officials said the attacks Wednesday morning also damaged the railway station and tracks in the city of Kherson, across the Dnieper River from Russian-held territory, and injured two people in Brovary, adjacent to the capital Kyiv. Russia consistently targets Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. There was a major aerial attack on energy facilities on April 27 and another a week earlier. In a social media post, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the attacks occurred on the day Ukraine observes the end of European fighting in World War II.

