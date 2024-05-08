The Latest | Blasts and gunfire heard near Rafah crossing, still closed under Israeli control
By The Associated Press
Gaza’s vital Rafah crossing remains closed after Israeli forces seized it the day before. Associated Press journalists heard sporadic explosions and gunfire in the area overnight, including two large blasts early Wednesday. Rafah has been a vital conduit for humanitarian aid since the start of the war and is the only place where people can enter and exit. Israel now controls all of Gaza’s border crossings for the first time since it withdrew troops and settlers from the territory nearly two decades ago. The U.N. says northern Gaza is already in a state of “full-blown famine.”