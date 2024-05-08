The Latest | Rafah’s hospitals will run out of fuel in 3 days, WHO says
By The Associated Press
The U.N. World Health Organization says it has only three days of fuel for its medical operations in southern Gaza, and shortages have already forced one of three hospitals in the city of Rafah to shut down.The Rafah border crossing with Egypt has been closed since Israel’s military took control of the Palestinian side early Tuesday, blocking the entry of vital humanitarian aid.Israel said it reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing, the other main aid entry point, early Wednesday. However, the U.N. World Food Program says no aid has entered, and there is no one to receive it on the Palestinian side. The U.N. says northern Gaza is already in a state of “full-blown famine.”