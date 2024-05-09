Air Vanuatu files for bankruptcy protection after canceling all international flights

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Air Vanuatu has filed for bankruptcy protection a day after it cancelled all international flights, stranding thousands of travelers. The South Pacific state-owned airline had cancelled more than 20 flights to and from the Australian cities of Sydney and Brisbane, and the New Zealand city of Auckland for the rest of the week. The airline said it was the result of “extended maintenance requirements” on their aircraft. The bankruptcy liquidators appointed from Ernst & Young Australia said safety and maintenance checks would be made before normal operations resumed. The Vanuatu Tourism Office said discussions were underway with Virgin Australia and Fiji Airways about flying stranded passengers.

