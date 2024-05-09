Boeing 737 catches fire and skids off the runway at a Senegal airport, injuring 10 people

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A Boeing 737 plane carrying 85 people caught fire and skidded off a runway at the airport in Dakar, Senegal’s capital, injuring 10 people. Senegal’s transport minister says the Air Sénégal flight operated by TransAir was headed to Bamako, in neighboring Mali, late Wednesday with 79 passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew. The injured were being treated at a hospital, while the others were taken to a hotel to rest. No other details were immediately available.

