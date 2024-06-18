Cooler than normal today, heating up by the weekend
Highs yesterday stayed in the 90s (98), and today we're likely to get into the lower triple digits. Air quality concerns remain a factor with smoke and windblown dust as well. A Windblown Dust Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. today
Cooler than normal conditions will stay with us through today, then we'll see a slow warm-up trough midweek.
We'll top out in the lower triple digits this afternoon.
By late week, highs climb by some 10-plus degrees, getting us into the low one-teens for the weekend and beyond.