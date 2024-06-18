Skip to Content
Cooler than normal today, heating up by the weekend

today at 6:06 AM
Highs yesterday stayed in the 90s (98), and today we're likely to get into the lower triple digits. Air quality concerns remain a factor with smoke and windblown dust as well. A Windblown Dust Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. today

Cooler than normal conditions will stay with us through today, then we'll see a slow warm-up trough midweek.

We'll top out in the lower triple digits this afternoon.

By late week, highs climb by some 10-plus degrees, getting us into the low one-teens for the weekend and beyond.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

