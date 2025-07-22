Former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer endorses Democratic Candidate Katherine Aleman for 41st Congressional District race

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ)-- A new candidate has entered the race for the 41st Congressional District.

On Tuesday morning, Katherine Aleman announced she will be running as a Democratic candidate, backed by an endorsement from Former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer. Aleman is a public school teacher, working mom of four, small business owner, and former Norco City Council Member.

During the campaign announcement event, Aleman introduced herself to the community. According to Aleman, she was raised on El Toro Marine Corps base by a Helicopter Marine pilot father and an elementary school principal mother. Aleman attended local public schools in the Inland Empire, and following her family's tradition of service, Katherine joined the United States Peace Corps. Katherine eventually returned to the Inland Empire as a public school teacher is currently raising her family in Norco.

Aleman has held office before, and was elected to the Norco City Council, running on a platform to hold officials accountable on zoning changes. That year, Aleman was the only Democrat on the City Council. According to Aleman, during that stint, she learned to work across the isle to get issues solved. Aleman focused her efforts on address homelessness, building affordable housing for veterans, lowering utility rates, expanding the city’s small business loan program, and funding public safety.

For the 41st Congressional District, Aleman's platform focuses on to putting working families first, bringing down the cost of living, and keeping health care affordable.

"The Inland Empire needs to have a fresh voice for change in Washington," said Aleman to News Channel Three's Tori King.

