Caramelo, the Brazilian horse stranded on a roof by floods, is rescued after stirring the nation

CANOAS, Brazil (AP) — A horse that was perilously stranded on a rooftop by Brazil’s deadly floods has been rescued. The horse nicknamed Caramelo was one of many animals rescuers have tried help. Caramelo garnered national attention after a television news helicopter filmed him on the rooftop where he may have been stranded for days. His rescue Thursday provided a dose of hope to a beleaguered region. Firefighters and veterinarians climbed onto the mostly submerged roof, sedated and immobilized the horse and then laid him on an inflatable raft. TV stations aired the rescue live, and Brazil’s first lady was among social media users sharing the good news. Caramelo was described as dehydrated and debilitated but recovering at a veterinary hospital.

By GABRIELA SÁ PESSOA and MAURICIO SAVARESE Associated Press

