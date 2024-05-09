Eurovision explained, from ABBA to Zorra, as the song contest is shadowed by the Israel-Hamas war

MALMO, Sweden (AP) — Scores of musicians, hundreds of journalists and thousands of music fans are gathering in the Swedish city of Malmo, where the Eurovision Song Contest is building towards Saturday’s exuberant, glitter-drenched final. Thirty-seven countries are participating in the contest, whose motto is “united by music.” The favorites include Swiss singer Nemo, Ireland’s Bambie Thug and the bookies’ favorite, Croatian performer Baby Lasagna. Even Eurovision can’t escape the world’s divisions, however. Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters are also expected in the city for demonstrations urging a cease-fire in the Gaza war and criticizing Israel’s participation in the contest. Israeli singer Eden Golan is due to perform Thursday night.

