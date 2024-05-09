Failure to oust Speaker ‘MAGA Mike’ Johnson shows strength and weakness of his alliance with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson has a survived an attempt by far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to remove him from office. Democrats came to the Republican speaker’s rescue, providing the votes needed late Wednesday to keep Johnson on the job. But Donald Trump’s role cannot be overstated — or relied on — to help Johnson in the future. Trump urged Republicans not to remove the speaker, for now. The outcome puts on display the fragility of alliance that Trump and Johnson have formed at a critical moment, ahead of the November election as both seek to be returned to power.

