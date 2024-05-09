First shipment of aid to the US-built floating pier in Gaza departs from Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A shipment of humanitarian aid has left a port in Cyprus and is on its way to the U.S-built pier in Gaza, the first delivery to the newly built ramp, according to Cyprus’ foreign minister. Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said the U.S. vessel, loaded with much needed humanitarian assistance, departed from the Larnaca port with the aim of transferring as much aid to Gaza as possible through the maritime corridor. The trip comes some two months after U.S. President Joe Biden gave the order to build the large floating platform several miles off the Gaza coast that will be the launching pad for deliveries.

