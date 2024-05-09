Former NBA player Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis sentenced to 40 months for defrauding league insurance plan

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Boston Celtics forward Glen “Big Baby” Davis was sentenced to 40 months in a federal prison for his participation in a scheme that New York prosecutors said defrauded an insurance plan for NBA players and their families of more than $5 million. More than 20 people were convicted in the case, many of them onetime NBA players who submitted fictitious dental and medical claims to the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan. A jury found Davis and former Detroit Pistons guard Will Bynum guilty in November. Davis will have three years of supervised release after he serves his term, and he has been ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution.

