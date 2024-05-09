How far has Spain moved past Catalonia’s secession crisis? Voters will decide in regional election

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — About 6 million Catalans are called to cast ballots in regional elections on Sunday that will surely have reverberations in Spain’s national politics. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is hoping his party can pull off a big enough win so it can forge a leftist coalition and end a decadelong rule of separatists in Barcelona. Fugitive former regional president Carles Puigdemont is running a campaign from southern France and has pledged he will return to Spain after the election. By that time an amnesty Sánchez is pushing through to clear Puigdemont and others in trouble with the law should be in effect.

