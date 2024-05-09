One person dead after crash between golf cart and vehicle in Palm Desert

The California Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a golf cart inside Sun City Palm Desert.

The crash was reported at around 2:30 PM on Mojave Sage Street and Bonanza Drive, according to CHP.

CHP Officer David Torres, the golf cart collided with a vehicle at a four-way stop intersection within the private county club community.

Torres added that the injured person had already been transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Rancho Mirage by AMR before an officer arrived at the scene. The injured person, identified as male, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

There were no additional details available as of Thursday night. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.