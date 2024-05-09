Scammer who claimed to be an Irish heiress should be extradited to UK, judge rules

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal court has ruled a convicted scammer who claimed to be an Irish heiress and who is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from several victims should be extradited to the United Kingdom. Accusers say Marianne Smyth has also fashioned herself as a witch, a psychic and a friend to Hollywood stars. She has been in a Maine jail waiting to learn if she will be extradited. She faces allegations that she stole more than $170,000 from victims in Northern Ireland. A U.S. magistrate judge ruled Thursday that there is sufficient evidence to certify Smyth’s extradition to the U.K. to face charges.

