Storm-battered South is again under threat. A boy swept into a drain fights for his life

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — A 10-year-old boy is in grave condition in Tennessee after being swept into a storm drain in a community southeast of Nashville. Now a new wave of dangerous storms is crashing over parts of the region Thursday even as it cleans up from severe weather that injured the boy, spawned tornadoes and killed at least three people. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center cites an “enhanced risk” for severe weather from Texas to South Carolina. The storms continue a streak of torrential rains and tornadoes this week from the Plains to the Midwest and now the Southeast.

By KRISTIN M. HALL and GEORGE WALKER IV Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.