Supreme Court sides with music producer in copyright case over sample in Flo Rida hit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided with a music producer in a copyright case, allowing him to seek more than a decade’s worth of damages over a sample used in a Flo Rida song. The 6-3 decision Thursday comes in a case filed by Sherman Nealy, who sued over music used in the 2008 hit “In the Ayer,” by the rapper Flo Rida. It was also featured on TV shows like “So You Think You Can Dance.” The high court found that copyright holders aren’t limited to three years’ worth of damages on older copyright violation claims.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.