West Nile Virus detected in Coachella Valley for the first time in 2024

Mosquito traps in Coachella turned up batches of the insects carrying West Nile virus, prompting expanded efforts to eradicate the pests, which evidently haven't infected any area residents so far, officials said today.

The Coachella Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District placed mosquito collectors in the vicinity of Genoa Street and Avenue 53 that snared mosquitoes that tested positive for WNV in the last two weeks.

"The district is increasing mosquito control technicians in these areas and will carry out mosquito control treatments as needed to reduce the number of mosquitoes and interrupt further transmission of the virus,'' according to an agency statement.

No human WNV infections have been documented to date this year in Riverside County.

To eliminate mosquito infestations, vector control officials typically rely on ultra low-volume spraying of pesticides.

The spraying involves use of chemicals approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Pesticides are emitted as a mist dispersed from machines anchored in the backs of pickup trucks.

The public is notified in advance of dispersals.

In 2023, 21 human WNV infections were documented in Riverside County, none of which resulted in fatalities. Statewide last year, there were 461 confirmed infections, resulting in 19 fatalities, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The agency said that in addition to Riverside County, five other counties have reported mosquito batches that tested positive for WNV so far in 2024.

Mosquitoes typically become carriers of the virus after feeding on an infected bird and can then spread the potentially lethal strain to animals and humans. Those at greatest risk include seniors and individuals with compromised immune systems.

Symptoms may never materialize, but can include fever, headache, nausea, body aches, skin rashes and swollen lymph nodes.

Mosquito season in Southern California generally spans May to October. To reduce exposure to mosquitoes with WNV, residents were reminded to:

-- spend as little time as possible outdoors at dawn or dusk, when

mosquitoes are generally on the move;

-- wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts during outdoor activity in

mosquito-prone areas;

-- use insect repellent;

-- ensure door and window screens are fitted properly to keep bugs out; and

-- get rid of standing water, aside from pools properly treated with chemicals.

Anyone with concerns should contact the Coachella Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District at 760-342-8287.