Woman killed in Cathedral City collision prompts bicycle safety reminder 

The death of a cyclist struck and killed by a vehicle in Cathedral City Wednesday night has prompted local safety advocates and authorities to issue safety reminders to members of the community.

May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and police departments throughout the Coachella Valley are encouraging cyclists to ride safely, while at the same time reminding drivers to be on the lookout for people biking and walking.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 1,105 people killed while riding a bike in 2022, and an estimated 46,195 bicyclists were injured. In 2021, 976 bicyclists were killed (a 1.9% increase from 2020) and an estimated 41,615 bicyclists were injured (a 7% increase from 2020).

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department recently put out the following safety tips for bicyclists and drivers:

Drivers

Slow down and follow the speed limit. Be careful traveling through intersections.

opening a car door near streets or bike paths. Be patient when traveling behind a bicyclist and give them space when

passing. California law requires drivers to change a lane, when possible, to pass bicyclists and always pass with at least 3 feet of space. Never drive distracted or impaired.

Bike Riders

Use lights at night.

secured helmet. Helmets significantly reduce the chance of a head injury in the event of a crash. Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same

requirements as any slow-moving vehicle. Yield to pedestrians, just as a driver would. Pedestrians have the right-ofway within marked or unmarked crosswalks at intersections.

