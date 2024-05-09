Skip to Content
Woman killed in Cathedral City collision prompts bicycle safety reminder 

The death of a cyclist struck and killed by a vehicle in Cathedral City Wednesday night has prompted local safety advocates and authorities to issue safety reminders to members of the community.

May is National Bicycle Safety Month, and police departments throughout the Coachella Valley are encouraging cyclists to ride safely, while at the same time reminding drivers to be on the lookout for people biking and walking.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 1,105 people killed while riding a bike in 2022, and an estimated 46,195 bicyclists were injured. In 2021, 976 bicyclists were killed (a 1.9% increase from 2020) and an estimated 41,615 bicyclists were injured (a 7% increase from 2020).

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department recently put out the following safety tips for bicyclists and drivers:
Drivers

  • Slow down and follow the speed limit. Be careful traveling through intersections.
  • Look carefully for bicyclists and pedestrians before making a turn or
    opening a car door near streets or bike paths.
  • Be patient when traveling behind a bicyclist and give them space when
    passing. California law requires drivers to change a lane, when possible, to
    pass bicyclists and always pass with at least 3 feet of space.
  • Never drive distracted or impaired.
    Bike Riders
  • Use lights at night.
  • Although not required for riders 18 and older, always wear a properly
    secured helmet. Helmets significantly reduce the chance of a head injury
    in the event of a crash.
  • Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same
    requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.
  • Yield to pedestrians, just as a driver would. Pedestrians have the right-ofway within marked or unmarked crosswalks at intersections.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. tonight for the full report.

