Yoon rejects South Korean opposition’s calls for special investigation of his wife and top officials

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president has dismissed calls for independent investigations into allegations involving his wife and top officials. President Yoon Suk Yeol’s move drew strong rebukes from his rivals Thurday. After suffering a heavy loss in the recent April 10 parliamentary elections, Yoon faces what appears to be his biggest political challenge yet as opposition parties extend their control of the National Assembly to 2028. The main opposition Democratic Party has called for independent investigations to examine suspicions surrounding the 2023 death of a solider who drowned during a search operation for flood victims and other scandals involving first lady Kim Keon Hee’s luxury gifts and allegations of stock price manipulation.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

