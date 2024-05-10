Skip to Content
11th Annual Women Who Rule! Awards and Scholarship Luncheon

A local organization honored several women today who are leaders in the community while also giving out scholarship money to young women.

Women Leaders Forum hosted its 11th annual "Women Who Rule" awards and scholarship luncheon. 

The fundraiser helps to raise scholarship funds for high school seniors going to college. 

"The Young Women Leaders is an extension of the scholarship foundation of Women Leaders Forum of Coachella Valley and it is the heart of the organization where we provide scholarships to young high school seniors throughout the Coachella Valley," said Elle Oliver-Edmonds, Women Leaders Forum of the Coachella Valley.

Kate Spates, Shay Moraga, Dr. Edith Jones-Poland and Rachel Druten were honored for their commitment to the community. 

News Channel 3's Karen Devine also emceed the event. 

And congratulations to out-going president Jenell Vandenbos on a successful year.

