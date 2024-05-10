A bus plunges off a bridge in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, killing 3 and injuring 6 others

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Authorities in Russia say that at least three people have been killed and six others injured when a bus veered off a bridge in the country’s second-largest city St. Petersburg. The Emergencies Ministry said that rescuers removed nine people from the water and three of them died. It said that four others were in critical condition and two more were in serious condition. Russian news reports said there were 15 people on the city bus when it broke through a barrier and plunged into the Moika River in central St. Petersburg on Friday. Six of those who were onboard climbed out of the water on their own.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.