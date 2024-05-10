Appeals court upholds Steve Bannon’s contempt of Congress conviction
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the criminal conviction of Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday rejected Bannon’s challenges to his contempt of Congress conviction. Bannon had been sentenced to four months in prison, but the judge overseeing the case had allowed him to stay free pending appeal. Bannon’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.