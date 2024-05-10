Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. ordered to stand trial on a rape charge in Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge has ordered University of Illinois basketball standout Terrence Shannon Jr. to stand trial on a rape charge following testimony from a woman who said she was “terrified” as she was being assaulted. Shannon is accused of committing sexual assault last September at a bar in Lawrence, Kansas. A woman told police she was at a bar when a man she later identified as Shannon grabbed and touched her sexually. The woman said the bar was crowded, so she couldn’t move. Shannon testified on Friday that he never touched the woman.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.