Kansas’ governor has killed proposed limits on foreign land ownership

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed proposed restrictions on foreign ownership of land in Kansas. Kelly rejected a bill that top Republicans argued would protect military bases from Chinese spying. Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins accused Kelly of “apathy” toward serious national security threats from China and other nations declared by the U.S. government to be adversaries “of concern.” Those nations include Cuba, Iraq, North Korea and Venezuela. The bill would have prohibited more than 10% ownership by foreign nationals from those countries of any non-residential property within 100 miles of any military installation. That would have been most of Kansas. Kelly said it was too broad.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.