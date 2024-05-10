Pro-Palestinian protesters demand endowment transparency. But it’s proving not to be simple
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and TRISHA AHMED
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some universities are vowing to provide information about how much university endowment money is invested in companies profiting from the Israel-Hamas war amid calls from pro-Palestinian protesters. As part of that effort, the University of Minnesota disclosed this week that about $5 million of its $2.27 billion endowment investments are tied to Israeli-based companies or U.S.-based defense contractors. To protesters it is a first step. A meeting with the university’s Board of Regents is scheduled for Friday. But Jewish leaders have concerns, and endowment experts stress that the potential fallout from disclosure is hard to predict.