Pro-Palestinian protesters demand endowment transparency. But it’s proving not to be simple

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some universities are vowing to provide information about how much university endowment money is invested in companies profiting from the Israel-Hamas war amid calls from pro-Palestinian protesters. As part of that effort, the University of Minnesota disclosed this week that about $5 million of its $2.27 billion endowment investments are tied to Israeli-based companies or U.S.-based defense contractors. To protesters it is a first step. A meeting with the university’s Board of Regents is scheduled for Friday. But Jewish leaders have concerns, and endowment experts stress that the potential fallout from disclosure is hard to predict.

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and TRISHA AHMED Associated Press

