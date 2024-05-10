Specialty lab exec gets 10-year prison term for 11 deaths from tainted steroids in Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge has sentenced the former executive of a Massachusetts specialty pharmacy to at least 10 years in prison for the deaths of 11 people back in 2012. They were injected with tainted pain medication, which caused a meningitis outbreak that affected hundreds across the U.S. Barry Cadden’s sentence for involuntary manslaughter will be served at the same time as his current federal sentence for other crimes tied to the outbreak. Judge Matthew McGivney says Cadden put the “bottom line over innocent lives.”

