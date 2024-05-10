Suspected pirate attack in the Gulf of Aden raises concerns about growing Somali piracy

JERUSALEM (AP) — A European naval force has detained six suspected pirates after they opened fire on an oil tanker traveling through the Gulf of Aden. The incident on Friday is likely part of a growing number of piracy attacks that are emanating from Somalia. Authorities say the suspected pirates opened fire on a tanker and its security team fired back. The EU force later detained six suspected pirates and were treating them for injuries. The attack on the Marshall Islands-flagged Chrystal Arctic comes as Yemen’s Houthi rebels have also been attacking ships traveling through the region over the Israel-Hamas war raging in the Gaza Strip.

