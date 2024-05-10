The Latest | UN General Assembly votes to give Palestine more rights by a wide margin

The U.N. General Assembly has overwhelmingly passed a resolution to give Palestine more “rights and privileges.” The General Assembly on Friday also called on the Security Council to favorably reconsider Palestine’s request to become the 194th U.N. member. The U.N. says about 110,000 people have fled Rafah in southern Gaza, as heavy fighting between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants leaves aid crossings inaccessible and food and fuel supplies grow critically low. Some 1.3 million Palestinians had sought refuge in Rafah. Israel says the city is the last Hamas stronghold in the Gaza.

By The Associated Press

