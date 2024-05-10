The Latest | Witness testimony resumes as Trump’s hush money trial enters 15th day

NEW YORK (AP) — Witness testimony in Donald Trump’s hush money case is set to resume and it caps a feverish few days that saw Stormy Daniels captivate jurors with sometimes graphic testimony, another failed bid for a mistrial and more. Several other witnesses followed Daniels, including a publishing executive, but it’s unclear who will take the stand Friday. The trial is in its 15th day. Prosecutors say Trump and others schemed to influence the 2016 presidential election by buying and burying negative stories that might hurt his campaign. He is accused of falsifying internal business records to cover up hush money payments by logging them as legal expenses. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts.

