Top Biden aide highlights upcoming tax showdown with GOP over 2017 cuts that are due to expire
By JOSH BOAK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden White House wants voters to know its differences with Republicans over taxes. The White House’s National Economic Council Director, Lael Brainard, is to deliver remarks Friday on the 2017 income tax cuts that are set to expire after next year. The expiration of the tax cuts creates a challenge for the winner of November’s presidential election. Brainard says President Joe Biden’s policies would make the tax code fairer by raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations that avoid paying what they owe. Former President Donald Trump says higher taxes would wreck the economy.